USA: Locals queue to vote in Wisconsin primaries despite coronavirus pandemic

People were seen queuing to enter a polling station in Milwaukee on Tuesday, as the Wisconsin state primaries took place despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The polling station staff members ensured the voters maintained the safe distance while queuing and distributed the hand sanitiser doses at the entrance.

Voters were seen wearing respiratory masks and rubber gloves. The polling station personnel was also wearing protective clothes to minimise the risk of contagion.

Despite the precautionary measures, some of the polling station staff was not feeling comfortable with the authorities’ decision to hold the primaries despite the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

“It is a little bit weird. I feel like we are putting our health in the line potentially for a vote, I think it is an outrageous thing,” said one of the staff members..

Some voters reportedly didn’t receive an absence ballot and had to come to the polling station too.

According to the latest data published by Johns Hopkins University, the US has registered 386,817 cases of the coronavirus, with 12,722 deaths.

