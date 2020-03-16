USA: Long lines for guns in coronavirus panic shopping

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Mandatory credit: @Reemster96

Fears of social unrest amid the coronavirus outbreak have led US citizens to rush to stock up on guns and ammunition in a frenzy.

Footage shot in San Bruno, California on Saturday shows a long queue of people in front of Peninsula Gun Shop.

Mandatory credit: @Reemster96

Video ID: 20200316-061

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200316-061

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly