USA: Long lines form outside Cannabis dispensary amid COVID-19 panic-buying

Long queues were seen formed outside the Essence Cannabis Dispensary in Henderson, Las Vegas, Nevada on Wednesday, as shoppers aimed to stock up ahead of a potential lockdown and avoid shortages.

The coronavirus outbreak has prompted panic-buying and consumers to empty out store shelves throughout the world.

According to the latest reports by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), at least 214,000 people have been infected by the COVID-19 worldwide and over 8,500 people have died. There have currently been 11,973 cases confirmed in Germany with at least 28 deaths.

