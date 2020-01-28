-
USA: Los Angeles City Hall shines purple and gold in homage to Bryant
The City Hall in Los Angeles, home of the Lakers, glowed with purple and gold lights on Monday evening in honour of Kobe Bryant, who died on Sunday, joining several buildings across the country to light up in commemoration of the NBA legend
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced in a tweet on Monday that since 8:24 pm local time (5:24 am GTM on Tuesday), the building would be lit in the iconic colours of the Lakers basketball team, in memory of Bryant, his daughter and all the people who lost their lives in the helicopter crash.
According to preliminary information released by authorities, Bryant’s helicopter crashed on Sunday due to bad weather conditions. Widely regarded as one of the greatest basketball players of all time, Bryant spent his entire 20-year career at the Lakers, winning five NBA titles and winning the 2008 Most Valuable Player (MVP) award.
