USA: Los Angeles residents react to death of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman
Los Angeles residents shared their sadness over the passing of 43-year-old actor and star of the Black Panther movie Chadwick Boseman on Friday.
“He was such a role model for our youth, for everybody, definitely the Black community. He is more than a hero more than a role model for us, He was something that we need and I appreciate being around to witness his legacy and just to be immersed by all the good that he’s done for us,” said Tyra.
“I think he left a legacy behind for young black men, letting us know that you can be anything you want to be, although it was a fairytale, it feels very real, it honestly feels as if I’ve lost a family member, you know? It’s very unfortunate and I’m definitely praying for his family,” said Martez Higgins, another LA resident.
Chadwick Boseman, who had been fighting against colon cancer for the last four years, passed away on Friday at his home.
