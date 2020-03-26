-
USA: Makeshift morgue built in NYC amid coronavirus surge
Tents were seen being set up as well as a forensic vehicle present in the area of the Bellevue Hospital in New York City, Wednesday, as the construction of a makeshift morgue for the coronavirus victims was underway.
The decision was made due to fears of the coronavirus surge, as the city had thousand of cases registered overnight with the total number of more than 30,000.
According to the latest report published by the World Health Organisation, the USA has registered 51,914 coronavirus cases with 673 deaths.
