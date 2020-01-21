USA: Martin Luther King Jr. honoured with colourful parade in Washington DC

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Martin Luther King Jr. Day was marked with a colourful parade in Washington D.C. on Monday.

Footage shows music bands marching with people drumming, performers dancing and participants holding banners decrying poverty.

One of the attendees, Anthony Lorenzo-Green, said: “We are going to do everything possible, not only to keep the memory and the dream of Martin Luther King going, but stay committed to the values that he fought for. Making sure that we are ending poverty, making sure that we are ending all of these wars that are killing so many of our sons and daughters around the world.”

King rose to national prominence when he led the boycott of the Montgomery’s transit system after Rosa Parks, an African-American, was arrested for refusing to give up her seat on a city bus.

He was instrumental in the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which outlawed discrimination in public accommodations, facilities, and employment, and the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Martin Luther King Jr. was awarded the Nobel Prize for Peace in 1964

Martin Luther King Jr. Day or MLK Day is celebrated in the US on the third Monday in January each year.

