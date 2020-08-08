USA: Massive blackout hits parts of New Yorck City

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A large part of New York City experienced a blackout in the early hours of Friday. Upper East Side, Upper West Side and Harlem were particularly impacted by power outages.

Footage filmed from an apartment building showed light coming only from vehicles as the rest of the city lay in total darkness.

The outages are believed to have been caused by a lightning strike. Power was restored within a half an hour. on Friday morning.

