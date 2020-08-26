USA: Mattress store looted as violent protests continue in Kenosha

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Several people were filmed looting a mattress store before it burnt down in Kenosha on Tuesday night, as protests triggered by the police shooting of a black man continued.

Fire and rescue vehicles were also seen arriving at scene.

Jacob Blake, an unarmed 29-year-old black man, was shot multiple times in the back on Sunday, by an officer with the Kenosha Police Department, in Wisconsin, as his children watched from a vehicle.

Blake is reported to be paralysed, with doctors unsure if he is to recover the use of his legs.

