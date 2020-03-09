-
USA: Medications vanish from New Jersey pharmacy amid coronavirus fears
The fears of the novel coronavirus spreading further across the country drove consumers to rush for supplies, with Fair Lawn’s pharmacy shelves seen emptied on Sunday.
Shoppers stocked up on medications, cleaning supplies, face masks, and hand sanitisers.
Price hike fears also rose, as more widespread shortages are expected to hit retailers in the coming weeks, according to local media reports.
According to reports, the total number of coronavirus cases in the USA has reached more than 547 across 34 states, with at least 21 dead.
Around 106,000 people have been infected by the COVID-19 so far and 3,656 people have lost their lives, according to the latest data of the World Health Organisation.
