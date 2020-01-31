USA: Metallica’s Hetfield showcases old-timer collection after leaving rehab

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Metallica lead singer and guitarist James Hetfield presented his impressive collection of customized old-timer cars at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles on Friday, his first public appearance after coming out of rehab due to his alcohol addiction.

“It’s historic for me, it’s almost like the albums that we [Metallica] put out. It marks my life. And these cars have done that for the last 14 years. So I love that they’re staying together and I love that you guys are going to tour them and more people will get to see them, and youngsters or whoever, get inspired by them, and then they call Rick Dore,” said Hetfield.

Asked why he named his exhibition ‘Reclaimed Rust’, Hetfield replied, “I believe everyone needs and deserves a second chance. Or a third chance, or a fourth chance. Yeah, so, knock the rust off and continue the story,” he said to the laughter of those in attendance.

The exhibition will open to the public on February 1.

