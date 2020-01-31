-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
USA: Metallica’s Hetfield showcases old-timer collection after leaving rehab
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Metallica lead singer and guitarist James Hetfield presented his impressive collection of customized old-timer cars at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles on Friday, his first public appearance after coming out of rehab due to his alcohol addiction.
“It’s historic for me, it’s almost like the albums that we [Metallica] put out. It marks my life. And these cars have done that for the last 14 years. So I love that they’re staying together and I love that you guys are going to tour them and more people will get to see them, and youngsters or whoever, get inspired by them, and then they call Rick Dore,” said Hetfield.
Asked why he named his exhibition ‘Reclaimed Rust’, Hetfield replied, “I believe everyone needs and deserves a second chance. Or a third chance, or a fourth chance. Yeah, so, knock the rust off and continue the story,” he said to the laughter of those in attendance.
The exhibition will open to the public on February 1.
Video ID: 20200131-038
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200131-038
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly