USA: Michelle Obama says Trump “in over his head” at Democratic convention

Former First Lady Michelle Obama criticised US President Donald Trump in a recorded message presented at the Democratic convention in Milwaukee on Monday night, where over the next three days Democrats are widely expected to name former Vice President Joe Biden as their candidate for the 2020 presidential election.

