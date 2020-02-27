USA: Milwaukee police confirm gunman among six dead in brewery shooting

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Police confirmed that a gunman killed five employees of the Molson Coors brewery campus in Milwaukee on Wednesday, before apparently turning the gun on himself.

Footage shows emergency vehicles near the scene of the shooting, which police said they are still investigating.

Milwaukee Chief of Police Alfonso Morales updated the press on the investigation into the shooting, and said that the suspect was a 51-year-old Milwaukee man who died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Five additional people, all employees of Molson Coors, were killed, and no other injuries were reported. The motive for the shooting remains unclear.

