USA: Missourians protest governor”s stay-at-home orders
Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City on Tuesday to denounce a statewide stay-at-home order prolonged by Missouri Governor Mike Parson through May 3 in a bid to halt the spread of coronavirus pandemic.
Footage shows protesters along the streets and sidewalks surrounding the capitol building holding banners reading “End the lockdown” and “Show me a working economy!”
“Every time there is a crisis, the government uses that to pump up their authority and try to take away your rights. Just because there is a crisis, you don’t lose your rights otherwise you never really had any, to begin with,” a protester said.
Member of the Missouri House of Representatives Mike Moon was also among protesters, saying that “we’re here today to request the governor to open the state again.”
According to Johns Hopkins University, the US has registered 825,183 coronavirus cases with 45,343 deaths related to the disease.
