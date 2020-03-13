-
USA: National Guard distributes supplies in New Rochelle coronavirus containment area
The US National Guard was deployed on Thursday to the coronavirus containment area in New Rochelle in the state of New York, to distribute supplies and help the quarantined population.
The aid team in New Rochelle, one of the biggest coronavirus hotspots in the country, distributed aid packages containing food and hygienic supplies in the affected area.
“We come to this location and we make sure everybody in the community is aware we are here to help and have supplies for them if they want them,” said argent Martinez at the aid point.
All schools in New Rochelle will be closed from Friday until March 25, according to the City School District.
Nearly 130,000 people are confirmed to have been infected by the coronavirus worldwide, with 4,749 deaths as of Thursday. There are over 1,600 confirmed cases in the US, where the disease killed 38 people.
