USA: Nevada votes in Democratic caucus as Sanders projected to win

Some of Nevada’s voters gathered at the El Rancho High School in Las Vegas on Saturday, one of the state’s official caucus locations, to vote for the Democratic presidential candidate.

“We need somebody new to the game. Because the old folks – well like I say, I am 74, I know what I am talking about – they are just set in their ways,” said one of the voters.

Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders claimed victory in San Antonio as he is projected to take the lead in Nevada, with votes still being counted.

