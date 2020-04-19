USA: Nevadans demand coronavirus restrictions be lifted at Las Vegas protest

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Nevadans protested against their governor, Steve Sisolak, in Las Vegas on Saturday, claiming that his decision to continue the lockdown of the state due to the coronavirus has had a negative effect on the state economy, and urging him to ease the restrictions.

Footage shows the protesters picketing outside the Grant Sawyer building, which houses the state’s Legislative Counsel Bureau, in Las Vegas, with placards and banners denouncing Sisolak and supporting US President Donald Trump.

“We’re here because Governor Sisolak has effectively done away the First Amendment. And we’re here to make sure that this doesn’t happen and it doesn’t go any further,” said Paul Maineri, a protester.

“Governor Sisolak is responsible for the shutdown of the economy in Nevada — period. We’re a tourism-based economy, and he effectively shut it down, putting at least one-out-of-ten Nevadans out of work. It’s unacceptable. This isn’t communism, or socialism, or fascism, we’re not a totalitarian society. We’re a constitutional republic,” he added.

Similar protests have been taking case in states throughout the US, with President Donald Trump also lending his support for the movements via Twitter, as well as calling participants “very responsible people” at a White House coronavirus task force briefing on Friday.

On Thursday, Trump said that the recent coronavirus data supported a gradual easing of restrictions across the country, although health experts have warned that a second wave of cases may arise if people return to work without widespread testing and infection tracing already in place.

The US has reported over 736,000 cases of coronavirus since the start of the outbreak, while at least 38,000 people have died with the virus, reports suggest.

