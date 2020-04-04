USA: New coronavirus walk-in and drive-up testing sites set up in San Francisco

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Additional coronavirus testing sites are being set up across the country as infection rates soar, as seen at San Francisco’s Zuckerberg General Hospital and Trauma Centre on Friday.

Footage shows the already functioning walk-up testing site and shows the work in progress on the drive up at Zuckerberg hospital.

The US is currently the worst-hit country by the virus, reporting nearly 278,000 infection cases and over 7,100 deaths.

The novel coronavirus which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year has infected more than a million people worldwide and claimed almost 60,000 lives.

