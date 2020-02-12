-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
USA: New Hampshire locals react to Bernie primary win
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Citizens in New Hampshire’s capital city Concord gave their views on race to become the Democratic presidential candidate on Wednesday, the day after Bernie Sanders victory in the state’s primary elections.
Passer-by Adam Simons was unsure regarding the strength of the Democratic field candidates when it comes to facing Trump. He also raised question about voters perceptions of Bernie Sanders. “If Sanders gets the nomination I think he is too left for a lot of people”, he said.
In contrast, Joe Saphiro was happy about Sanders’ victory, with whom he feels “aligned”. “Certainly I think he can make it,” he declared.
Amanda Newman was more cautious about the contest, believing it to be too early to tell. “I think California it’s Bernie and Bloomberg right now. Bloomberg is a big question mark, party is gonna have a hard time rallying around Bernie, but if it’s Bernie or Trump I think that we’ll all come together ultimately”, she added.
Bernie narrowly won over centrist former mayor Pete Buttigieg in New Hampshire. The race now moves onto Nevada and South Carolina on February 22 and February 29 respectively.
Video ID: 20200212-051
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200212-051
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly