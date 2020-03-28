USA: “New treatments coming along rapidly” – Trump sends coronavirus hospital ship off

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

US President Donald Trump saw off a US Navy hospital ship as it deployed to New York City from Norfolk, Virginia on Saturday, calling it a “message of hope and solidarity.”

“As we gather today, our country is at war with an invisible enemy. We are marshalling the full power of American nation economic, scientific, medical and military to vanquish the virus,” Trump said as he bid farewell to the USNS Comfort ship at Naval Station Norfolk. “And we will do that.”

“This great ship behind me is a 70,000-ton message of hope and solidarity to the incredible people of New York,” the US president added.

Comfort’s main mission, Trump said, would be to treat New Yorkers who aren’t infected with coronavirus but still need urgent care.

The ship is expected to arrive in New York City on Monday and start treating patients on Tuesday.

According to US media reports, New York state has over 50,000 cases of coronavirus as of Saturday evening.

The US is the most affected country by the coronavirus worldwide, having surpassed China, with over 100,000 cases and nearly 2,000 fatalities reported by Johns Hopkins University as of Saturday.

