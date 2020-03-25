USA: New York City public spaces stand empty as COVID-19 crisis intensifies

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Parks and streets in New York City looked nearly deserted on Monday, with only the odd pedestrian or vehicle moving by, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect the city.

Earlier this week, local authorities ordered all non-essential businesses to close down in an effort to slow down the spread of the disease which so far has infected over 25 000 people in the state of New York.

Video ID: 20200324-056

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200324-056

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly