USA: New York City public spaces stand empty as COVID-19 crisis intensifies
Parks and streets in New York City looked nearly deserted on Monday, with only the odd pedestrian or vehicle moving by, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect the city.
Earlier this week, local authorities ordered all non-essential businesses to close down in an effort to slow down the spread of the disease which so far has infected over 25 000 people in the state of New York.
Video ID: 20200324-056
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200324-056
Contact: [email protected]
