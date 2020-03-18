-
USA: New York City’s Grand Central Station nearly deserted amid coronavirus fears
New York City’s iconic Grand Central Station, among many other public places, appeared nearly deserted on Wednesday after the city’s Mayor Bill de Blasio declared a state of emergency to tackle the coronavirus spread.
A busy Grand Central’s main hall can be seen unusually empty, with very few commuters who decided not to cancel their trips.
From Tuesday morning, all public schools, bars, restaurants and other public places gathering more than 50 people have been ordered to close in an attempt to contain the epidemic in the US’s largest city.
According to the latest reports by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), at least 214,000 people have been infected by the COVID-19 worldwide and over 8,500 people have died. There have currently been 11,973 cases confirmed in Germany with at least 28 deaths.
