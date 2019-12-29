-
USA: New York Governor Cuomo calls Hanukkah knife attack “domestic terrorism”
Mandatory credit: Governor of New York State
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo condemned the knife attack that took place at a rabbi’s home during Hanukkah celebrations as “domestic terrorism” at a press conference in New York City on Sunday.
There was “no warning, nothing said. Just hate. Just hate and violence, that’s all it was,” Cuomo commented.
He referred to the attack as an “American cancer” that has affected the Jewish communities in New York State 13 times since the beginning of December, and promised to “enforce the law” by increasing police presence.
Ramapo Police Chief Brad Weidel said the suspect is “currently being held at our police headquarters. He’ll be arraigned at some point later today. He will be facing five counts of attempted murder, and count of burglary first degree.”
There are “two still hospitalised,” he added.
The suspect, from Greenwood Lake in New York, was caught using licence plate technology, which the governor promised to increase.
The stabbing took place just before 10pm local time on Saturday (03:00 GMT Sunday) at a rabbi’s home being used as a synagogue. The attacker fled the scene wearing a headscarf, but was later taken into custody. Reports suggest he was wielding a machete.
The investigation is ongoing.
Video ID: 20191229-022
