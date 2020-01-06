-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
USA: New York Governor joins protest against anti-Semitism
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Governor of the State of New York, Andrew Cuomo, joined thousands marching through the streets of New York City against the spike in anti-Semitic attacks in the country, on Sunday.
Footage shows protesters holding banners reading: “No hate, no fear,” marching across the Brooklyn Bridge with police also present at the demonstration.
“[In] a couple of years incidents of hate and intolerance have grown significantly and it is a very disturbing trend. A very disturbing trend that we all have to take a stand against and fight,” said Jan Fox, one of the protesters.
Video ID: 20200106-002
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200106-002
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly