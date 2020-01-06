USA: New York Governor joins protest against anti-Semitism

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Governor of the State of New York, Andrew Cuomo, joined thousands marching through the streets of New York City against the spike in anti-Semitic attacks in the country, on Sunday.

Footage shows protesters holding banners reading: “No hate, no fear,” marching across the Brooklyn Bridge with police also present at the demonstration.

“[In] a couple of years incidents of hate and intolerance have grown significantly and it is a very disturbing trend. A very disturbing trend that we all have to take a stand against and fight,” said Jan Fox, one of the protesters.

