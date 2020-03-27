USA: New Yorkers queue up outside hospital on frontline of city”s battle against COVID-19

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

People queued up in face masks outside Elmhurst Hospital Center in Queens, NYC, on Thursday as the medical facility battles against a surge in COVID-19 cases. The hospital recently announced the deaths of 13 people from cornavirus in a 24-hour period, according to officials cited in media reports.

The 545-bed Elmhurst hospital put in place temporary COVID-19 testing facilities outside the building due to the large amount of patients they were receiving; reportedly up to 400 persons, apparently doubling the rate of a normal day.

Employee of New York City Fire Department Bureau of Emergency Medical Services Anthony Lamogera reported over 6,500 emergency calls on Wednesday, as “911 are busier than ever,” he said outside the hospital.

Healthcare workers, he said, appeared to be under-equipped. “At one of the hospitals, the nurses and everybody had to wear garbage bags, as protective gear,” Lamogera recounted.

NYC has recorded 20,000 coronavirus cases and 280 related deaths, according to reports citing officials.

