-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
USA: New York”s iconic Restaurant Row shuts down amid coronavirus
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
New York City’s Restaurant Row is on lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, as footage filmed on Monday shows. The restaurants located on a section of West 46th Street, near the Theater District of Manhattan, closed down due to a city-wide ban on large gatherings and the shutting down of Broadway theaters. It is uncertain when they will be able to re-open.
“I’ve been open for four decades straight without a day off and a closure, and now it’s the first time in my life that I have to close. But we have to participate. We have to join in the fight of containing this,” said Chef Paul Denamiel, owner of Le Rivage restaurant which has been opened since 1984.
Owner of Meson Sevilla, Chef Adolfo Perez, also commented on the situation: “It’s crazy. Everything is closed. We don’t know what is going to happen in the future. We just have to be patient.”
According to the latest World Health Organization (WHO) report, there are over 1,600 reported cases of coronavirus in the US, with 41 deaths.
Video ID: 20200317-005
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200317-005
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly