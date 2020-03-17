USA: New York”s iconic Restaurant Row shuts down amid coronavirus

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

New York City’s Restaurant Row is on lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, as footage filmed on Monday shows. The restaurants located on a section of West 46th Street, near the Theater District of Manhattan, closed down due to a city-wide ban on large gatherings and the shutting down of Broadway theaters. It is uncertain when they will be able to re-open.

“I’ve been open for four decades straight without a day off and a closure, and now it’s the first time in my life that I have to close. But we have to participate. We have to join in the fight of containing this,” said Chef Paul Denamiel, owner of Le Rivage restaurant which has been opened since 1984.

Owner of Meson Sevilla, Chef Adolfo Perez, also commented on the situation: “It’s crazy. Everything is closed. We don’t know what is going to happen in the future. We just have to be patient.”

According to the latest World Health Organization (WHO) report, there are over 1,600 reported cases of coronavirus in the US, with 41 deaths.

