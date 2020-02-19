-
USA: “No easy fix” for the country if Trump refuses to concede – Buttigieg
Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg held a rally at Durango Hills Community Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, in a last-ditch effort to woo voters in the state before Nevada caucuses.
Buttigieg talked about income inequality as he stressed the need to raise wages for working-class people and support black businesses. He also addressed health, acknowledging that black people were less likely to access high-quality healthcare.
Answering a question about a hypothetical refusal to concede this year’s elections by US President Donald Trump, he warned: “If this president calls the legitimacy of the election into question because he lost, it’s going to be a tough moment for this country. There is no easy fix.”
Early voting kicked off in Nevada on Saturday, ahead of the state’s caucus scheduled for February 22.
