LIVE: Protests continue in Kenosha over police shooting of Jacob Blake - 34 mins ago
USA: “No justice, no peace” – protesters march through Kenosha decrying police brutality - 3 hours ago
17-year-old arrested over shooting deaths at Wisconsin protest against police brutality - 6 hours ago
USA: “No justice, no peace” – protesters march through Kenosha decrying police brutality
Protesters were seen marching through Kenosha streets, decrying police brutality and racism, Thursday.
Kenosha has become the latest hotspot of protests against racism and police brutality after a 29-year-old black man identified as Jacob Blake was shot several times in the back by officers on Sunday.
Massive protests started on Monday night condemning the police shooting of Blake. As the protests turned violent, vehicles and businesses throughout the city were seen damaged and torched.
Video ID: 20200827-006
