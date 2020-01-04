-
USA: “No War on Iran!” – Anti-war protesters hit Times Square decrying Trump
Hundreds of anti-war protesters joined a demonstration against war with Iran and US President Donald Trump in New York City on Saturday.
Protesters could be heard chanting “Hey hey, ho ho. These endless wars have got to go,” as they held signs saying “WARmerica,” “No war or sanctions on Iran,” “Stop bombing Iraq” and “US Troops out of Iraq.” Police presence was minimal.
One protester criticised Trump for “destabilising the region through Syria, Iraq, Jordan, Yemen, Libya… So it really bothers me as someone who’s seen the consequences of war first hand.” Another condemned the use of US tax dollars for “killing people. And we need so much here at home. So we need to change how our tax system works as well.”
