USA: “No war on Iran” – LA joins call for peace

Anti-war activists rallied in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday, demanding an end to US military actions in the Middle East.

One protester said that “war is not what we want.”

Another protester said that he opposed “any sanctions or any further acts of war or Iran, or any sanctions on Iraq.”

“We are here to support that call and also to support the call for peace here in the United States,” added the demonstrator.

Tensions between the US and Iran soared following the killing of Iranian Quds Force General Qassem Soleimani. Soleimani and deputy leader of Iraq’s Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) Mohammed Ali Ebrahimi, also known as Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, were killed by a US drone strike near Baghdad’s airport last week, triggering an escalation of tensions in the region.

