USA: ‘No war on Iran’ – protesters rally against Trump’s Middle East policy
Dozens of anti-war activists rallied in New York City’s Foley Square on Thursday, demanding an end to US military actions in the Middle East.
People held banners, reading: “We choose peace!” and “No war,” with several protesters addressing the crowds from the stage.
“Donald Trump took office listening to the same warmongers that took the US into the war with Iraq, he tore up a nuclear agreement and began escalating tensions, it’s in everyone’s interest that we deescalate. Donald Trump and his administration must avoid additional reckless actions, that escalate the crisis,” said Morad Howalda, one of the protesters.
Tensions between the US and Iran soared following the killing of Iranian Quds Force General Qassem Soleimani. Soleimani and deputy leader of Iraq’s Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) Mohammed Ali Ebrahimi, also known as Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, were killed by a US drone strike near Baghdad’s airport last week, triggering an escalation of tensions in the region.
