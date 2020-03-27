USA: “Nobody”s fault. Certainly not in this country”- Trump on unemployment surge amid coronavirus

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

US President, Donald Trump commented on the rising amount of unemployment claims amid the coronavirus outbreak, Washington DC, Thursday.

According to reports, last week over three million US citizens applied for unemployment benefits.

Commenting on that situation, Trump said that: “it’s nobody’s fault. Certainly not in this country. Nobody’s fault.” He also praised government’s decision “not to allow people in from China at a very early date.”

“I heard it could be six million (unemployment claims). Could be seven million. It’s 3,3 or 3,2,” he stressed.

According to the latest data published by the World Health Organisation, the current number of the coronavirus cases in the US stands at 63,570 with 884 deaths.

