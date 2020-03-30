USA: NYC hospital redirecting patients as coronavirus cases continue to soar – reports

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

New York City’s Elmhurst Hospital, which was the site of long queues for people wanting to test for coronavirus, was filmed with no lines on Sunday morning, as reports suggest that the hospital has reached its full coronavirus testing capacity and it was diverting potential patients elsewhere.

Footage from outside the hospitals shows the tents set up for coronavirus testing as well as the fences which regulated the queues.

Matias Alvarado, a New York City resident, said, “Seems like the hospital is full, because I don’t see more people queuing to take the test. Not many ambulances either. It seems they are diverting them somewhere else. Before the weekend ambulances would drive in, one or two every five minutes, all day long. Now I don’t see any people out here, it seems that it’s full.”

The 545-bed Elmhurst hospital put in place temporary COVID-19 testing facilities outside the building due to the large number of patients they were receiving; reportedly up to 400, apparently double the rate of a normal day.

According to the latest figures compiled from global reports by Johns Hopkins University, USA is the most affected country by the coronavirus worldwide, having surpassed China, with over 138,000 reported cases and nearly 2,500 fatalities as of Sunday.

