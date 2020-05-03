-
USA: NYC Nursing home reports almost 100 possible COVID-19 deaths
Isabella Geriatric Centre registered 98 deaths reportedly caused by the coronavirus spread in the nursing home, New York City, Saturday.
Footage shows the facility, with letters set up in front of it reading, “heroes work here.”
According to the center’s statement quoted in media, the outbreak happened due to no immediate access to testing that could have helped detect the spread of the virus at an early stage.
The USA remains the country hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, with over 1,126,021 COVID-19 cases and at least 66,368 fatalities as of Saturday, according to John Hopkins University.
