-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
USA: NYC police hands out face masks allowing people enjoy spring sun in parks amid pandemic
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Flushing Meadows-Corona Park in New York City saw people enjoying good weather, wearing masks handed out to them by police and Parks Enforcement officers, Saturday.
People were seen riding bicycles, walking and doing sports wearing the masks, one thousand of which, according to a police officer, were handed out in an hour.
Police patrolled the area, making sure that people follow the coronavirus lockdown rules.
The USA remains the country hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, with 1,132,512 COVID-19 cases and at least 66,368 deaths as of Saturday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Video ID: 20200503-003
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200503-003
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly