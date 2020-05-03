USA: NYC police hands out face masks allowing people enjoy spring sun in parks amid pandemic

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Flushing Meadows-Corona Park in New York City saw people enjoying good weather, wearing masks handed out to them by police and Parks Enforcement officers, Saturday.

People were seen riding bicycles, walking and doing sports wearing the masks, one thousand of which, according to a police officer, were handed out in an hour.

Police patrolled the area, making sure that people follow the coronavirus lockdown rules.

The USA remains the country hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, with 1,132,512 COVID-19 cases and at least 66,368 deaths as of Saturday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

