-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
USA: NYC”s Queens deserted as hospital overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Streets were deserted in the Elmhurst neighbourhood of Queens, New York City, on Friday, as the Elmhurst Hospital is overflowing with coronavirus patients.
Footage shows ambulances with sirens on and health workers wearing protective equipment, with a few residents walking past the area. Makeshift testing areas outside the building were also visible.
Earlier last week, Elmhurst Hospital was reportedly forced to transfer patients with ailments other than COVID-19 to other hospitals, as it focused on the coronavirus outbreak.
New York has registered more than 102,000 cases and 2,935 deaths as of Friday morning. Of those deaths, 562 people died only in the last 24 hours, in what has been the biggest single-day increase in deaths, according to authorities.
Video ID: 20200403-068
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200403-068
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly