USA: NYC”s Queens deserted as hospital overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients

Streets were deserted in the Elmhurst neighbourhood of Queens, New York City, on Friday, as the Elmhurst Hospital is overflowing with coronavirus patients.

Footage shows ambulances with sirens on and health workers wearing protective equipment, with a few residents walking past the area. Makeshift testing areas outside the building were also visible.

Earlier last week, Elmhurst Hospital was reportedly forced to transfer patients with ailments other than COVID-19 to other hospitals, as it focused on the coronavirus outbreak.

New York has registered more than 102,000 cases and 2,935 deaths as of Friday morning. Of those deaths, 562 people died only in the last 24 hours, in what has been the biggest single-day increase in deaths, according to authorities.

