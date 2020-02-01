USA: “Our kids are at stake” – Biden holds rally in Mount Pleasant ahead of Iowa caucuses

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden held a campaign rally in the city of Mount Pleasant, Iowa, on Friday.

Biden stressed: “I think eight years of Donald Trump can fundamentally change who we are. I really mean it. And in a significant way. And our kids are listening. Our kids are at stake here.”

According to polls, Biden has the support of 17 per cent of Democratic caucus-goers in the State, following his rivals Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren who are on 25 and 15 per cent respectively.

