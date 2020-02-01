-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
USA: “Our kids are at stake” – Biden holds rally in Mount Pleasant ahead of Iowa caucuses
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden held a campaign rally in the city of Mount Pleasant, Iowa, on Friday.
Biden stressed: “I think eight years of Donald Trump can fundamentally change who we are. I really mean it. And in a significant way. And our kids are listening. Our kids are at stake here.”
According to polls, Biden has the support of 17 per cent of Democratic caucus-goers in the State, following his rivals Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren who are on 25 and 15 per cent respectively.
Video ID: 20200201-006
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200201-006
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly