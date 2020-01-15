USA: Outrage sparked after plane dumps fuel on school children

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Authorities briefed the media after an incident in Cudahy, California in which an airliner dumped its fuel on several schools on Tuesday.

Park Avenue Elementary School in Cudahy city was reported to be the most affected of the seven schools, where at least 20 children and 11 adults were treated for minor injuries after being exposed to the jet fuel.

The Cudahy Mayor Elizabeth Alcantar said that “all affected students were seen by medical staff and none of them had to be transferred to a hospital.”

Delta Flight 89 – a Boeing 777 – was en route from Los Angeles to Shanghai when it reportedly experienced an engine issue and had to return to the airport.

