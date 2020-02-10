-
USA: Over 1,800 supporters attend record-breaking Buttigieg New Hampshire rally
Over 1,800 supporters waited outside Nashua middle school gymnasium in a kilometres-long queue on Sunday to attend Pete Buttigieg’s rally making the event the largest Democratic rally in the 2020 elections.
Becky, one of the supporters, said, “I am thrilled to have this many people here”, adding “its a wonderful opportunity” to meet the candidates and learn more about their programs.
The venue reached maximum capacity, with some attendees reportedly unable to enter.
Democratic presidential hopefuls are holding rallies across New Hampshire ahead of Tuesday’s primary, the first in the nation after the Iowa caucuses which saw Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders leading the race.
