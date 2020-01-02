USA: Over 90,000 Jews conclude seven years of Talmud reading at MetLife Stadium

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Around 92,000 Jews celebrated finishing of the 13th cycle of more than seven years of the Talmud reading in East Rutherford’s MetLife Stadium, Wednesday. The reading is part of the Daf Yomi programme launched in the 1920-s, allowing people around the world to study 2,711-page Talmud together, by reading one page a day.

Footage shows a packed stadium of attendees reading, with security ramped up for the event.

“With all the attacks, anti-Semitism, this is a big push for us to keep unity, to support each other, to help each other, and to be happy and joy[ous]. This brings [us] to be stronger,” said Israel Weinberg, one of the attendees.

