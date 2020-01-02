-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
USA: Over 90,000 Jews conclude seven years of Talmud reading at MetLife Stadium
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Around 92,000 Jews celebrated finishing of the 13th cycle of more than seven years of the Talmud reading in East Rutherford’s MetLife Stadium, Wednesday. The reading is part of the Daf Yomi programme launched in the 1920-s, allowing people around the world to study 2,711-page Talmud together, by reading one page a day.
Footage shows a packed stadium of attendees reading, with security ramped up for the event.
“With all the attacks, anti-Semitism, this is a big push for us to keep unity, to support each other, to help each other, and to be happy and joy[ous]. This brings [us] to be stronger,” said Israel Weinberg, one of the attendees.
Video ID: 20200101-053
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200101-053
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly