USA: Passengers aboard Royal Caribbean cruise ship tested for coronavirus
A total of 27 passengers aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise ship were screened for coronavirus after arriving to a port in Bayonne, on Friday, as they are believed to have travelled from mainland China.
Footage shows the docked ship.
According to reports, four of the 27 passengers were sent for additional check-ups at a local hospital.
The Coronavirus outbreak has been declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO). Chinese health officials said that the death toll has reached 630, with more than 30,000 infected in China alone.
