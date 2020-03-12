USA: Passengers continue to disembark coronavirus-stricken Grand Princess Cruise ship

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Passengers of the coronavirus-stricken Grand Princess cruise ship continued to disembark on Wednesday in Oakland.

Footage shows two passengers making their way from their cabin through the ship and getting on to a bus. On the dock, a tent was set up as medical staff wearing protective suits were at the scene.

The 951-foot (290-metre) Grand Princess, which had reportedly almost 3,500 people on board, was on its way back to California from Hawaii when 19 crew members tested positive for the COVID-19 disease in addition to two passengers. The vessel moored in Oakland after five days of sailing off the US’ west coast.

According to media, a Californian couple filed a one million USD (€890,100) lawsuit against the vessel’s operator, Princess Cruises, as the company’s ‘lackadaisical approach’ to the passengers’ and crew’s safety failed to protect them amid the now global coronavirus outbreak, choosing ‘to place profits over […] safety.’

On Wednesday, the US president announced that all travel from European countries, except for the UK, to the United States would be suspended for 30 days starting on Friday.

The number of reported cases in the United States more than doubled in 48 hours, with over 1,300 confirmed cases in the country and 38 deaths as of Wednesday. Worldwide, the disease has infected over 126,000 people and killed more than 4,600 as of Thursday morning.

