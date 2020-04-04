-
USA: Passengers of COVID-19-hit cruise ship Zandaam to disembark in Florida
Passengers of the Zaandam cruise ship were set to resume disembarking at the Port Everglades Cruiseport in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Friday.
The vessel owner, Holland America, said all guests will be screened and cleared for entry by US Customs and Border Protection upon arrival. Fit-to-travel guests will be then transferred to buses directly to the airport for their flights home, while Florida residents will return home immediately via private cars. Guests who still show symptoms will have to remain on board and disembark at a later date.
The Zaandam was finally able to dock on Thursday, April 2, after being stranded at sea for over two weeks as several Latin American countries denied entry due to the coronavirus outbreak on board. Four people have died and more than 200 guests and crew members on the ships still have flu-like symptoms, including eight who tested positive for COVID-19.
