-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
USA: Passengers of COVID-stricken cruise ship set to disembark in Miami
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
The fate of the passengers on the Coral Princess cruise ship remained unclear on Sunday after the ship docked in Miami carrying at least 12 people infected and two dead from COVID-19 on Saturday.
Passengers could be seen looking out from the deck of the cruise ship, while disembarkation is expected to span several days.
The Coral Princess began its journey on March 5 in Chile and was supposed to arrive on March 19 in Argentina, but remained at sea for days as it was denied entry in different ports due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Around 1,898 people are on board, including 1,020 passengers and 878 crew members.
Video ID: 20200405-046
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200405-046
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly