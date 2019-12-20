USA: Pelosi won”t send impeachment articles to Senate until trial rules are clear

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi declared that she will not send the articles of impeachment against US President Donald Trump to the US Senate, until she corroborates a willingness for a fair trial and she sees the process that is set forth by the Senate. The remarks came as she spoke at her weekly press conference, in Washington, DC on Thursday.

“The next thing for us would be when we see the process that is set forth in the Senate, then we’ll know the number of managers that we might have to go forward and who we will choose”, Pelosi added.

The Speaker went on to express her concern over a fair trial in the Senate. “We would hope there would be a fair process. Just as we hope that they will honour the Constitution”, adding that despite the Founding Fathers had anticipated the possibility of a rogue President, she didn’t think they suspected the US could have “a rogue President and a rogue leader in the Senate at the same time.”

The US House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump 230-197 for abuse of power, in connection with his alleged quid pro quo with the Ukrainian President, and also voted 229-198 for obstruction of Congress for interfering with the investigation into his Ukraine call.

