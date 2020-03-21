-
USA: Pence to be tested for coronavirus after aide tests positive
Vice President Mike Pence announced at a coronavirus briefing in the White House on Saturday that he and his wife, Karen Pence, would be tested for the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, after a staff member in his office tested positive.
“A member of my staff has tested positive for the coronavirus. We learned of that late yesterday. I am pleased to report that he is doing well,” Pence said, adding “He had mild, cold-like symptoms for about a day and a half, has not been to the White House since Monday.”
The Vice President, who is also the coronavirus task force leader, reassured the press that neither he nor President Donald Trump had any “direct contact” with that aide. Pence also added that all appropriate contact tracing was done in cooperation with the White House physician and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
“While the White House doctor has indicated that he has no reason to believe I that I was exposed and no need to be tested, given the unique position that I have as Vice President and the leader of the White House coronavirus task force, both I and my wife will be tested for the coronavirus later this afternoon,” he explained.
Pence also confirmed that more than 195,000 Americans have been tested for the coronavirus, with 19,343 people tested positive.
At the briefing Trump was also asked about a Washington Post article which reported that his administration was informed about the coronavirus pandemic back in January, which he referred to as a “disgrace.”
“It’s a very inaccurate story,” he said, adding “it’s terrible when people write inaccurately about you and they write inaccurately about me every single day.”
