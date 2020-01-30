USA: Plane with evacuated US citizens arrives in California from Wuhan

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A cargo plane carrying at least 201 passengers landed at a Californian March Air Reserve Base, near Ontario on Wednesday, after it evacuated the US citizens from the epicentre of the deadly coronavirus – Chinese Wuhan.

Footage shows the plane landing with people in protective gear approaching it.

Confirmed cases of the coronavirus have increased in Europe, officially overtaking diagnoses of the SARs epidemic that was responsible for the deaths of 770 people.

In China alone, at least 6,000 people have been confirmed as having contracted the respiratory disease, which has already claimed the lives of at least 132 people. Germany is the second European country after France to confirm its first case of coronavirus, which was first detected in central city of Wuhan.

