-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
USA: Plane with evacuated US citizens arrives in California from Wuhan
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
A cargo plane carrying at least 201 passengers landed at a Californian March Air Reserve Base, near Ontario on Wednesday, after it evacuated the US citizens from the epicentre of the deadly coronavirus – Chinese Wuhan.
Footage shows the plane landing with people in protective gear approaching it.
Confirmed cases of the coronavirus have increased in Europe, officially overtaking diagnoses of the SARs epidemic that was responsible for the deaths of 770 people.
In China alone, at least 6,000 people have been confirmed as having contracted the respiratory disease, which has already claimed the lives of at least 132 people. Germany is the second European country after France to confirm its first case of coronavirus, which was first detected in central city of Wuhan.
Video ID: 20200130-001
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200130-001
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly