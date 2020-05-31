-
Some primary schools reopen as parents remain wary – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - 6 hours ago
-
Our spring wildlife webcams live! 🐤🦊🐿 – Sun 31 May – Springwatch – BBC - 12 hours ago
-
USA: Police and protesters stand off near former workplace of Floyd and alleged murderer - 20 hours ago
-
USA: Tear gas and several arrests as Las Vegas protests turn aggressive - 20 hours ago
-
Coronavirus: England lockdown easing defended – Covid-19 Government Briefing 🔴 BBC - 20 hours ago
-
USA: “Police brutality needs to come to end” – activists protest over Floyd killing in Washington DC - 20 hours ago
-
Argentina: Health workers scuffle with anti-lockdown demonstrators at Buenos Aires rally - 20 hours ago
-
Why is coronavirus killing BAME Britons? | The Stream - 21 hours ago
-
Germany: Kassel’s opera house reopens with brass concert - 21 hours ago
-
Will the coronavirus pandemic force China to close wildlife markets? | DW News - 21 hours ago
USA: Police and protesters stand off near former workplace of Floyd and alleged murderer
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Police and protesters faced off in the Minneapolis neighbourhood on Saturday night, where George Floyd and police officer Derek Chauvin had apparently worked as security at a club.
A building that is purported to be the building in question was set ablaze and completely gutted. Police officers in riot gear were later seen gathered in front of protesters.
Former club owner Maya Santamaria told US media outlets that the two men had worked at the same venue at the same period of time, although it is not clear if they knew each other.
Protests and demonstrations have taken place across the US in reaction to Floyd’s death, with looting and burning also occurring in some areas, including Minneapolis.
Floyd, a Houston native, died in Minneapolis earlier this week after a police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes as he was recorded saying, “I can’t breathe” and “Don’t kill me.”
Four officers involved in the incident have since been fired. The officer who knelt on Floyd was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter on Friday.
Video ID: 20200531-022
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200531-022
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly