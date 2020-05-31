USA: Police and protesters stand off near former workplace of Floyd and alleged murderer

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Police and protesters faced off in the Minneapolis neighbourhood on Saturday night, where George Floyd and police officer Derek Chauvin had apparently worked as security at a club.

A building that is purported to be the building in question was set ablaze and completely gutted. Police officers in riot gear were later seen gathered in front of protesters.

Former club owner Maya Santamaria told US media outlets that the two men had worked at the same venue at the same period of time, although it is not clear if they knew each other.

Protests and demonstrations have taken place across the US in reaction to Floyd’s death, with looting and burning also occurring in some areas, including Minneapolis.

Floyd, a Houston native, died in Minneapolis earlier this week after a police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes as he was recorded saying, “I can’t breathe” and “Don’t kill me.”

Four officers involved in the incident have since been fired. The officer who knelt on Floyd was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter on Friday.

