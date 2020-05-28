-
‘Find and isolate’: Dedicated unit to track and quarantine suspected infections in France - 7 hours ago
-
Europe’s recovery: Brussels unveils an ambitious €750 billion long-term aid package - 7 hours ago
-
Test and trace: Europe counting on tracking apps to lead the way out of lockdown - 7 hours ago
-
Crisis management: Angela Merkel outlines plans for presidency of the council of the EU - 7 hours ago
-
EU leadership poll: Merkel and Conte lauded, Macron panned for response - 7 hours ago
-
George Floyd death: Pressure mounts for US officers to be charged - 8 hours ago
-
European Union unveils $824bn coronavirus recovery plan - 8 hours ago
-
Could Britain run out of essential workers? - 9 hours ago
-
Coronavirus: Test and trace system kicks off in England – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - 9 hours ago
-
Ali Ismael: Egypt’s Musical Maestro | Al Jazeera World - 9 hours ago
USA: Police block road following looting and protests over George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis
Police were seen blocking a road after a protest and looting in Minneapolis, Thursday. The city has been rocked by protests over the death of George Floyd who was killed in an altercation with police officers on Monday.
Police officers and a group of people were seen separated by concrete blocks, with the road blocked by police vehicles at the corner of Bloomington Avenue and Lake Street, not far from the looted Target store.
Protesters have been demanding justice for a 46-year-old African American who died after one of the police officers knelt on his neck for over seven minutes as he was saying “I can’t breathe.” Floyd died in the hospital shortly after the encounter on Monday.
