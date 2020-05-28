USA: Police block road following looting and protests over George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Police were seen blocking a road after a protest and looting in Minneapolis, Thursday. The city has been rocked by protests over the death of George Floyd who was killed in an altercation with police officers on Monday.

Police officers and a group of people were seen separated by concrete blocks, with the road blocked by police vehicles at the corner of Bloomington Avenue and Lake Street, not far from the looted Target store.

Protesters have been demanding justice for a 46-year-old African American who died after one of the police officers knelt on his neck for over seven minutes as he was saying “I can’t breathe.” Floyd died in the hospital shortly after the encounter on Monday.

