USA: “Police brutality needs to come to end” – activists protest over Floyd killing in Washington DC

Police fired tear gas on protesters burning up containers and throwing objects at officers and nearby shops in Washington D.C. on Saturday night.

The rally was one of the nationwide protests demanding justice over the killing of a black man at the hands of a police officer.

Protesters marched from Lafayette Park, next to the White House, to commercial streets in downtown DC, where some of them could also be seen breaking into a store.

Police presence in riot blocked the access to Pennsylvania Avenue to prevent protesters getting close the White House.

46-year-old George Floyd died in Minneapolis earlier this week after a police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes as he was recorded saying, “I can’t breathe” and “Don’t kill me.”

Four officers involved in the incident have since been fired. The officer who knelt on Floyd was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter on Friday.

